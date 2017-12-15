Here & Now
Judicial nomination hearings don't often go viral. However, footage of Matthew Spencer Petersen, one of President Trump's nominees to be a district judge for the District of Columbia, was shared widely after Petersen struggled to answer basic legal questions posed by Republican Sen. John Kennedy at a confirmation hearing Wednesday.
This segment aired on December 15, 2017.
