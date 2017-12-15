Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

December 15, 2017
Matthew Spencer Petersen, pictured here in 2011, struggled to answer basic legal questions posed by Republican Sen. John Kennedy at a confirmation hearing Wednesday. Petersen is one of President Trump's nominees to be a district judge for the District of Columbia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Judicial nomination hearings don't often go viral. However, footage of Matthew Spencer Petersen, one of President Trump's nominees to be a district judge for the District of Columbia, was shared widely after Petersen struggled to answer basic legal questions posed by Republican Sen. John Kennedy at a confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Slate's Dahlia Lithwick (@Dahlialithwick).

This segment aired on December 15, 2017.

