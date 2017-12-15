Here & Now
Patagonia Lawsuit Against Trump Ratchets Up Growing Trend Of CEO Activism09:40Play
The clothing retailer Patagonia is suing the Trump administration after its decision to shrink two national monuments in Utah.
Researchers say it's another example of companies taking a more public stance over the past year on political and social issues. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Aaron Chatterji, associate professor of business and public policy at Duke University.
This segment aired on December 15, 2017.
