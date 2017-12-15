Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

December 15, 2017
The Upper Gulch section of the Escalante Canyons within Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is shown. Outdoor clothing giant Patagonia and other retailers have jumped into a legal and political battle over President Trump's plan to shrink two sprawling Utah national monuments, a fight that would scare off most companies but buoys customers of outdoor brands that value environmental activism. (Douglas C. Pizac/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The clothing retailer Patagonia is suing the Trump administration after its decision to shrink two national monuments in Utah.

Researchers say it's another example of companies taking a more public stance over the past year on political and social issues. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Aaron Chatterji, associate professor of business and public policy at Duke University.

This segment aired on December 15, 2017.

