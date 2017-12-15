Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Rural Hospitals Concerned About Reduced Funding For Prescription Drug Program04:00Download

Play
December 15, 2017
  • Bram Sable-Smith, KBIA
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

A federal drug discount program is set to be scaled backed dramatically. The program is a lifeline for the country's rural hospitals.

Bram Sable-Smith (@besables) of KBIA reports from the poorest county in Missouri.

This story was produced by Side Effects Public Media, a news collaborative covering public health.

This segment aired on December 15, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news