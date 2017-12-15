Here & Now
Support the news
Rural Hospitals Concerned About Reduced Funding For Prescription Drug Program04:00Play
A federal drug discount program is set to be scaled backed dramatically. The program is a lifeline for the country's rural hospitals.
Bram Sable-Smith (@besables) of KBIA reports from the poorest county in Missouri.
This story was produced by Side Effects Public Media, a news collaborative covering public health.
This segment aired on December 15, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
Support the news