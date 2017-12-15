Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Social Media Buzz: Net Neutrality, #MeToo And A Viral Bullying Video

December 15, 2017
Strong reactions to the Federal Communications Commission's decision to repeal net neutrality rules flooded social media this week, including some in response to a video featuring FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English about net neutrality, and other trending topics from the week in social media:

This segment aired on December 15, 2017.

