Here & Now
Support the news
Social Media Buzz: Net Neutrality, #MeToo And A Viral Bullying Video05:22Play
Strong reactions to the Federal Communications Commission's decision to repeal net neutrality rules flooded social media this week, including some in response to a video featuring FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English about net neutrality, and other trending topics from the week in social media:
This segment aired on December 15, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
Support the news