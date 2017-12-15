Here & Now
PepsiCo preordered 100 Tesla electric Semi trucks this week, the largest order so far. Walmart, DHL and Anheuser-Busch have also ordered trucks, which aren't expected to enter production until 2019.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research, about how electric trucks could change the trucking industry.
This segment aired on December 15, 2017.
