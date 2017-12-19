Here & Now
The Promise Of 3D Bioprinting For Organ Replacement05:50Play
3D printing has been around for about 30 years. But now, with the development of new materials, it's possible to build increasingly more complex parts and products — ones that promise to revolutionize virtually every aspect of modern life, and perhaps, transform life itself.
Bruce Gellerman (@AudioBruce) of WBUR reports.
This segment aired on December 19, 2017.
