Here & Now
Support the news
Christmas Music Through The Ages With Our Favorite Elf11:37Play
Here & Now's Robin Young catches up with "Mr. Christmas": Ron Cohen, her former choir director at John F. Kennedy High School on Long Island. They listen to a selection of Christmas music from medieval times to the 20th century.
Music From The Segment
- Isaac Watts, “Joy to the World,” performed by Robert Shaw, Robert Shaw Chorale and RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra
- Unknown, "O come, O come, Emmanuel," performed by the John F. Kennedy High School Choir and Glad
- Piae Cantiones, "Gaudete," performed by The King's Singers
- Tomás Luis de Victoria, "O Magnum Mysterium," performed by the Robert Shaw Festival Singers
- Johann Sebastian Bach, "Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light," performed by Robert Shaw and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
- George Frideric Handel, "For Unto Us A Child Is Born," performed by Marriner, Ameling, Reynolds, Langridge, Howell and the Academy and Chorus of St. Martin-in-the-fields
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, "Laudate Dominum," performed by Renee Fleming
- Felix Mendelssohn, "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," from It's A Wonderful Life
- Benjamin Britten, "This Little Babe," performed by the Choir of King's College (Cambridge)
This segment aired on December 19, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
Support the news