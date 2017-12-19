Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Christmas Music Through The Ages With Our Favorite Elf11:37Download

Play
December 19, 2017 Updated Dec 19, 2017 1:43 PM
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Ron Cohen, Robin Young’s former choirmaster, at the WBUR studios. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Ron Cohen, Robin Young’s former choirmaster, at the WBUR studios. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Here & Now's Robin Young catches up with "Mr. Christmas": Ron Cohen, her former choir director at John F. Kennedy High School on Long Island. They listen to a selection of Christmas music from medieval times to the 20th century.

Music From The Segment

  • Isaac Watts, “Joy to the World,” performed by Robert Shaw, Robert Shaw Chorale and RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra
  • Unknown, "O come, O come, Emmanuel," performed by the John F. Kennedy High School Choir and Glad
  • Piae Cantiones, "Gaudete," performed by The King's Singers
  • Tomás Luis de Victoria, "O Magnum Mysterium," performed by the Robert Shaw Festival Singers
  • Johann Sebastian Bach, "Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light," performed by Robert Shaw and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
  • George Frideric Handel, "For Unto Us A Child Is Born," performed by Marriner, Ameling, Reynolds, Langridge, Howell and the Academy and Chorus of St. Martin-in-the-fields
  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, "Laudate Dominum," performed by Renee Fleming
  • Felix Mendelssohn, "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," from It's A Wonderful Life
  • Benjamin Britten, "This Little Babe," performed by the Choir of King's College (Cambridge)

This segment aired on December 19, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news