Here & Now's Robin Young catches up with "Mr. Christmas": Ron Cohen, her former choir director at John F. Kennedy High School on Long Island. They listen to a selection of Christmas music from medieval times to the 20th century.

Music From The Segment

Isaac Watts, “Joy to the World,” performed by Robert Shaw, Robert Shaw Chorale and RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra

Unknown, "O come, O come, Emmanuel," performed by the John F. Kennedy High School Choir and Glad

Piae Cantiones, "Gaudete," performed by The King's Singers

Tomás Luis de Victoria, "O Magnum Mysterium," performed by the Robert Shaw Festival Singers

Johann Sebastian Bach, "Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light," performed by Robert Shaw and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

George Frideric Handel, "For Unto Us A Child Is Born," performed by Marriner, Ameling, Reynolds, Langridge, Howell and the Academy and Chorus of St. Martin-in-the-fields

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, "Laudate Dominum," performed by Renee Fleming