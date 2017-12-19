Here & Now
Support the news
GOP Making 'Big Bet' Tax Bill Will Grow Economy, Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty Says05:48Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Tim Pawlenty (@TimPawlenty), former Republican governor of Minnesota and now the CEO of Financial Services Roundtable, a lobbying group for the financial industry.
This segment aired on December 19, 2017.
Related:
- GOP Tax Overhaul Would Mean 'Less Equal, Less Fair Society,' Former Treasury Secretary Says
- What's In The Latest GOP Tax Cut Plan?
- How GOP Tax Code Changes Might Affect You
- Week Ahead: Trump Might Get His Tax Bill, But That Might Be It Until After 2018
- Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty On The GOP Tax Plan
+Join the discussion
Share
Support the news