December 20, 2017
  • Maria Bakkalapulo
Florida's Everglades are known for alligators. But now, another reptile is king: the invasive Burmese python. A group of veterans who call themselves "The Swamp Apes" have found that hunting these snakes can help the environment, while also treating their combat-induced post-traumatic stress disorder.

Reporter Maria Bakkalapulo (@mbakkalapulo) traveled to the Everglades to find out more.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

This segment aired on December 20, 2017.

