Florida's Everglades are known for alligators. But now, another reptile is king: the invasive Burmese python. A group of veterans who call themselves "The Swamp Apes" have found that hunting these snakes can help the environment, while also treating their combat-induced post-traumatic stress disorder.

Reporter Maria Bakkalapulo (@mbakkalapulo) traveled to the Everglades to find out more.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.