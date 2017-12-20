Here & Now
Support the news
How Hunting Invasive Species In The Everglades Is Helping Veterans Cope With PTSD04:47Play
Florida's Everglades are known for alligators. But now, another reptile is king: the invasive Burmese python. A group of veterans who call themselves "The Swamp Apes" have found that hunting these snakes can help the environment, while also treating their combat-induced post-traumatic stress disorder.
Reporter Maria Bakkalapulo (@mbakkalapulo) traveled to the Everglades to find out more.
This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
This segment aired on December 20, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
Support the news