The GOP tax overhaul includes a plan to raise revenue by allowing oil and gas drilling within parts of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR, the largest wilderness area in the United States. The debate over whether to drill in ANWR has divided the indigenous tribes that live and work on the land.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Bernadette Demientieff, a member of the Gwich'in nation and executive director of the Gwich'in Steering Committee, which opposes drilling. He also hears from Matthew Rexford, president of Kaktovik Iñupiat Corporation, who says drilling revenue can help his people.