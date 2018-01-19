Here & Now
Every day, several hundred people lose their DACA status because of President Trump's decision to end the program for people brought into the country illegally as children.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with one woman, Rosalba, who has lost her status and is trying to reapply. Rosalba, who came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 3 years old, asked that her last name not be used because she fears that she could be deported.
This segment aired on January 19, 2018.
