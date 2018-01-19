Support the news

DACA Expired For This Woman. Now What?05:57
January 19, 2018
Demonstrators urging the Democratic Party to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act (DACA) rally outside the office of California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (Reed Saxon/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Every day, several hundred people lose their DACA status because of President Trump's decision to end the program for people brought into the country illegally as children.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with one woman, Rosalba, who has lost her status and is trying to reapply. Rosalba, who came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 3 years old, asked that her last name not be used because she fears that she could be deported.

This segment aired on January 19, 2018.

