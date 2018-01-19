A government shutdown looms ahead of a midnight deadline on Friday. Thursday night, after the House passed a stopgap funding bill, senators could not even agree on scheduling a vote on the measure Friday. President Trump says he'll stay in Washington, D.C., until a shutdown is averted, rather than travel to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraising party as scheduled.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) and CNN's Juana Summers (@jmsummers) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd to discuss the latest developments.