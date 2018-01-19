Support the news

Week In Politics: Government Shutdown Looms10:41
January 19, 2018
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters as he walks towards the Senate as Congress moves closer to the funding deadline to avoid a government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Andrew Harnik/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters as he walks towards the Senate as Congress moves closer to the funding deadline to avoid a government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

A government shutdown looms ahead of a midnight deadline on Friday. Thursday night, after the House passed a stopgap funding bill, senators could not even agree on scheduling a vote on the measure Friday. President Trump says he'll stay in Washington, D.C., until a shutdown is averted, rather than travel to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraising party as scheduled.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) and CNN's Juana Summers (@jmsummers) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd to discuss the latest developments.

This segment aired on January 19, 2018.

