The History Of U.S. Immigration Exclusion09:44
January 19, 2018
Norwegian emigrants en route to America on board the "SS Hero." (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

What makes a "good immigrant?" That's the question that Americans have debated throughout the country's history.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look back with Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly), co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.

This segment aired on January 19, 2018.

