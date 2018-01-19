Here & Now
The History Of U.S. Immigration Exclusion09:44Play
What makes a "good immigrant?" That's the question that Americans have debated throughout the country's history.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look back with Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly), co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.
This segment aired on January 19, 2018.
