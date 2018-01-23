Here & Now
Yet another round of NAFTA talks begin Tuesday in Montreal. NAFTA is responsible for more than $1 trillion in annual trade between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. But President Trump has threatened to walk away from the 24-year-old deal.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC), reporter for the Ottawa bureau of The Toronto Star.
This segment aired on January 23, 2018.
