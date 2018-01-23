Support the news

Canadians Wary Of U.S. Stance On NAFTA05:49
January 23, 2018
From left, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexico's Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal speaks during the conclusion of the fourth round of negotiations for a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Yet another round of NAFTA talks begin Tuesday in Montreal. NAFTA is responsible for more than $1 trillion in annual trade between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. But President Trump has threatened to walk away from the 24-year-old deal.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC), reporter for the Ottawa bureau of The Toronto Star.

This segment aired on January 23, 2018.

