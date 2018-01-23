Support the news

Digital Currency Startups Attracting Old-Fashioned Dollars
January 23, 2018
  • Tom Banse, Northwest News Network
There's been a lot of news about the virtual currency bitcoin lately. But hundreds of American companies have each raised millions of dollars by launching their own digital coinage. This comes amid increasingly frequent warnings from regulators.

Tom Banse (@TomBanse) from the Northwest News Network reports from Seattle.

This segment aired on January 23, 2018.

