Digital Currency Startups Attracting Old-Fashioned Dollars
There's been a lot of news about the virtual currency bitcoin lately. But hundreds of American companies have each raised millions of dollars by launching their own digital coinage. This comes amid increasingly frequent warnings from regulators.
Tom Banse (@TomBanse) from the Northwest News Network reports from Seattle.
This segment aired on January 23, 2018.
