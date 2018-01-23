Support the news

As Nassar Sentencing Continues, Pressure Grows For Michigan State President To Resign06:20
January 23, 2018
Larry Nassar arrives in court to listen to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports medicine practice, on Jan. 17, 2018 in Lansing, Mich. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Editor's Note: This segment discusses sexual abuse, and contains audio that some listeners may find disturbing or offensive.

There could be a sentence as soon as Wednesday for Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor who has admitted to using his position to sexually abuse underage girls. More than 120 women have given victim impact statements in court.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells), reporter with Michigan Radio.

This segment aired on January 23, 2018.

