Editor's Note: This segment discusses sexual abuse, and contains audio that some listeners may find disturbing or offensive.

There could be a sentence as soon as Wednesday for Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor who has admitted to using his position to sexually abuse underage girls. More than 120 women have given victim impact statements in court.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells), reporter with Michigan Radio.