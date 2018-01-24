Support the news

January 24, 2018
President Trump's attorneys are reportedly laying the groundwork for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Meanwhile some Republicans in the House of Representatives are casting doubt on the investigation, pointing to an unreleased memo prepared by staffers for Rep. Devin Nunes that supposedly shows political meddling by Democrats.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR's Phil Ewing (@philewing).

This segment aired on January 24, 2018.

