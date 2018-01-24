President Trump's attorneys are reportedly laying the groundwork for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Meanwhile some Republicans in the House of Representatives are casting doubt on the investigation, pointing to an unreleased memo prepared by staffers for Rep. Devin Nunes that supposedly shows political meddling by Democrats.

