January 24, 2018
A pedestrian uses a smartphone as he walks along Market Street on June 5, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Parents are grappling with how to prevent their children from becoming too tied to technology. And others are worried about it as well. Earlier this month, two major Apple investors called on the company to help curb heavy smartphone use. But there are other ways of implementing parental controls.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Brian Barrett (@brbarrett), news editor at Wired, about some possible solutions.

This segment aired on January 24, 2018.

