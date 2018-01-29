The flu season continues to be brutal for the third straight week. The virus has killed 37 children in the U.S. so far, and around 12,000 people have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, about how this flu season compares to what doctors and health officials have seen in the past.

Interview Highlights

On there being more than one strain of flu this season

"There's more than one strain, and of course the flu virus can mutate. But the H3N2 strain, which is the dominant strain this year, actually produces more severe disease than did the H1N1 strain back [in 2009], particularly among older people, and we're discovering among millennials and also very young children. So it's not age-specific — it's an all-age virus."