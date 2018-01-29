Support the news

From 'Fire And Fury' To #MeToo, Grammys Take On Political And Social Themes05:49
January 29, 2018
Hillary Clinton appears on screen reading an excerpt from the book "Fire and Fury" during a skit at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
One moment from Sunday night's Grammy Awards is drawing criticism from the Trump administration: the reading of excerpts of the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." A number of artists at the awards show also wore a white rose in solidarity with the #MeToo movement, drawing attention to sexual harassment and assault.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about those and other moments from the Grammys.

This segment aired on January 29, 2018.

