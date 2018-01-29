Here & Now
Support the news
From 'Fire And Fury' To #MeToo, Grammys Take On Political And Social Themes05:49Play
One moment from Sunday night's Grammy Awards is drawing criticism from the Trump administration: the reading of excerpts of the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." A number of artists at the awards show also wore a white rose in solidarity with the #MeToo movement, drawing attention to sexual harassment and assault.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about those and other moments from the Grammys.
This segment aired on January 29, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news