One moment from Sunday night's Grammy Awards is drawing criticism from the Trump administration: the reading of excerpts of the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." A number of artists at the awards show also wore a white rose in solidarity with the #MeToo movement, drawing attention to sexual harassment and assault.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about those and other moments from the Grammys.