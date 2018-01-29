Here & Now
The fitness tracking app Strava, which works with smartphones and wearable devices like Fitbits, helps users track and share their runs on a map. But military analysts have recently noticed that a public heat map of the app's compiled data reveals potentially sensitive military data about bases and spy outposts.
This segment aired on January 29, 2018.
