January 29, 2018
(Andreas Kambanis/Flickr)

The fitness tracking app Strava, which works with smartphones and wearable devices like Fitbits, helps users track and share their runs on a map. But military analysts have recently noticed that a public heat map of the app's compiled data reveals potentially sensitive military data about bases and spy outposts.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Adam Rawnsley (@arawnsley) of The Daily Beast about the story.

This segment aired on January 29, 2018.

