Classic TV Remakes Feature Latino Characters And Storylines05:55
January 29, 2018
A still from the Netflix series "One Day at a Time." (Adam Rose/Netflix)MoreCloseclosemore
It's long been noted that nonwhite characters are underrepresented, both on the big screen and on TV. Now, some TV networks are trying to address that by remaking classic shows with Hispanic characters and storylines.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the new shows, including Netflix's "One Day at a Time."

This segment aired on January 29, 2018.

