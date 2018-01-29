Support the news

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Pushes Nation's First Carbon Tax05:35
January 29, 2018
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee takes questions from reporters, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (Ted S. Warren/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is pushing a first-in-the-nation state plan to tax carbon emissions. Revenues from the carbon tax would fund clean-energy projects around the state.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Inslee (@GovInslee), who's just back from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He was the only U.S. governor there.

This segment aired on January 29, 2018.

