Over the past few decades, scientists across the country have been trying to bring back a rare weasel, called a fisher. A few years ago, one group released 70 of the animals in Washington state's Cascade Mountains.

Recently, Ken Christensen (@kentensen) of EarthFix tagged along as scientists tried to figure out if it worked.

EarthFix is a public media partnership of Oregon Public Broadcasting, Idaho Public Television, KCTS9 Seattle, KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio, Northwest Public Radio and Television, Jefferson Public Radio, KLCC and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.