U.S. Border Patrol Agent Responds To Activist Videos09:45
January 30, 2018
A U.S. Border Patrol flag hangs in front of the sector office in the Big Bend area of west Texas on Nov. 22, 2017 near Van Horn, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Last week we heard from a volunteer with the group No More Deaths, which provides water and supplies to people making the dangerous — and illegal — desert crossing into the U.S. along the border with Mexico. No More Deaths recently released a report claiming border patrol agents routinely sabotage what the volunteers call humanitarian efforts.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Steven Passement, acting special operations supervisor in the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson sector.

This segment aired on January 30, 2018.

