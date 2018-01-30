Here & Now
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Responds To Activist Videos09:45Play
Last week we heard from a volunteer with the group No More Deaths, which provides water and supplies to people making the dangerous — and illegal — desert crossing into the U.S. along the border with Mexico. No More Deaths recently released a report claiming border patrol agents routinely sabotage what the volunteers call humanitarian efforts.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Steven Passement, acting special operations supervisor in the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson sector.
This segment aired on January 30, 2018.
