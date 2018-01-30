Support the news

Cleveland Indians' Chief Wahoo Logo To Be Retired Starting In 201902:29
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 30, 2018
  • Matt Richmond, WCPN ideastream
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Cleveland Indians and Major League Baseball have announced that the team will no longer use its Chief Wahoo logo on uniforms or in the team's stadium starting with the beginning of the 2019 season.

As Matt Richmond from WCPN ideastream in Cleveland reports, the character has long been a central part of the team's identity — and the subject of protests.

This segment aired on January 30, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news