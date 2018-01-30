Here & Now
Cleveland Indians' Chief Wahoo Logo To Be Retired Starting In 2019
The Cleveland Indians and Major League Baseball have announced that the team will no longer use its Chief Wahoo logo on uniforms or in the team's stadium starting with the beginning of the 2019 season.
As Matt Richmond from WCPN ideastream in Cleveland reports, the character has long been a central part of the team's identity — and the subject of protests.
This segment aired on January 30, 2018.
