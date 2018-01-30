Support the news

January 30, 2018
There are reports that the White House is considering government control of next-generation or 5G mobile broadband networks. Supporters say government control would address security concerns related to China, but opponents include telecom providers and the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from Tony Romm (@TonyRomm), senior editor of policy and politics for Recode.

This segment aired on January 30, 2018.

