Three celestial events will unfold Wednesday morning in North American skies, especially for the West Coast and Pacific Rim. The combination of events — a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse, known as a blood moon — will be the first of its kind since 1982.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy), senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine, about when and where to get the best view.