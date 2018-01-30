Support the news

How To Watch Wednesday's Super Blue Blood Moon03:42
January 30, 2018
In this Aug. 28, 2007, file photo, the moon takes on different orange tones during a lunar eclipse seen from Mexico City. During a lunar eclipse, the moon's disk can take on a colorful appearance from bright orange to blood red to dark brown and, rarely, very dark gray. On Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, a super moon, blue moon and a lunar eclipse will coincide for first time since 1982 and will not occur again until 2037. (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Three celestial events will unfold Wednesday morning in North American skies, especially for the West Coast and Pacific Rim. The combination of events — a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse, known as a blood moon — will be the first of its kind since 1982.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy), senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine, about when and where to get the best view.

This segment aired on January 30, 2018.

