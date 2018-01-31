Last week I attended the Good Food Mercantile show in San Francisco. The show included 150 crafters who met sustainability and social responsibility standards from 29 states. I was looking for trends as I tasted my way through the show.

Something that stood out? The number of foods that were fermented. The usual suspects were there: pickles, sauerkraut, beer and kimchi. But there were other fermented foods that one doesn't normally associate with fermentation.

Here's a roundup of some of the best fermented foods I discovered, as well as a delicious (nonfermented) halvah for dessert:

Fermented Food Finds

Slow Brine: Small-batch, slow-brined fermented krauts, pickles and kimchi

Burn: Fermented organic hot sauce.

Olympia Provisions: American charcuterie from Portland, Oregon. Salamis, hams, pate, deli meats and more.

Raaka Virgin Chocolate: Fermented, unroasted chocolate bars from Brooklyn, New York.

Other Discoveries