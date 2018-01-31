Here & Now
Last week I attended the Good Food Mercantile show in San Francisco. The show included 150 crafters who met sustainability and social responsibility standards from 29 states. I was looking for trends as I tasted my way through the show.
Something that stood out? The number of foods that were fermented. The usual suspects were there: pickles, sauerkraut, beer and kimchi. But there were other fermented foods that one doesn't normally associate with fermentation.
Here's a roundup of some of the best fermented foods I discovered, as well as a delicious (nonfermented) halvah for dessert:
Fermented Food Finds
- Slow Brine: Small-batch, slow-brined fermented krauts, pickles and kimchi
- Burn: Fermented organic hot sauce.
- Olympia Provisions: American charcuterie from Portland, Oregon. Salamis, hams, pate, deli meats and more.
- Raaka Virgin Chocolate: Fermented, unroasted chocolate bars from Brooklyn, New York.
Other Discoveries
- Shacksbury Cider: Fermented hard cider made from wild apples in Vermont.
- Enzo Organic Estate Grown California Olive Oil and Vinegars: I loved the apple balsamic vinegar. It's fermented for three years in oak barrels and then reduced and thickened.
- Halvah Heaven: Halvah is a tahini-based candy popular in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Halvah Heaven claims to be the only one in North America making halvah in small batches. I loved the Silk Road halvah made with five-spice powder, and the maple halvah made with grade A Vermont maple syrup.
This segment aired on January 31, 2018.
