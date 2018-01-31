Here & Now
For Some, #MeToo Stories Spark Traumatic Memories Of Sexual Violence04:19Play
The #MeToo stories flooding the news may stir a mix of emotions for victims of sexual violence. It can be validating to know you're not alone, but these stories can also trigger old memories and even physical reactions.
Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg) from KQED looks at how trauma can erupt in the body decades later.
This segment aired on January 31, 2018.
