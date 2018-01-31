Support the news

Trump Turns Attention To MS-13 In State Of The Union05:23
January 31, 2018
Elizabeth Alvarado, Evelyn Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas, parents of children who were murdered by MS-13, watch as President Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Trump talked about gang violence and introduced the parents of two teenage girls killed by MS-13 gang members.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MS-13 specialist David Pyrooz (@dpyrooz), a criminologist and assistant professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder, about the gang and the extent of its activity in the U.S.

This segment aired on January 31, 2018.

