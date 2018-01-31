Here & Now
Support the news
Trump Turns Attention To MS-13 In State Of The Union05:23Play
In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Trump talked about gang violence and introduced the parents of two teenage girls killed by MS-13 gang members.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MS-13 specialist David Pyrooz (@dpyrooz), a criminologist and assistant professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder, about the gang and the extent of its activity in the U.S.
This segment aired on January 31, 2018.
Related:
- After Long Island Murders, One Scholar Explains The MS-13 Gang
- Washington Post: Perspective | Trump is wrong about MS-13. His rhetoric will make it worse.
- The Atlantic: Trump Doesn't Understand MS-13
- Opening The Doors To College For Former Gang Members
- 'Jobs Trump Guns': Pastor Connects Chicago Violence To Lack Of Opportunity
- How Treating Violence As A Disease Could Help Prevent It
+Join the discussion
Support the news