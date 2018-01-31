Support the news

Train Carrying Republican Lawmakers Collides With Garbage Truck04:51
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 31, 2018 Updated Jan 31, 2018 2:09 PM
TwitterfacebookEmail

An Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress hit a garbage truck in Virginia.

NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest, along with reaction to GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy saying he won't seek re-election and how President Trump's State of the Union address is reverberating Wednesday.

This segment aired on January 31, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news