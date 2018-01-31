Support the news

Allegations Against Wynn Threaten Casino Projects And Licenses03:37
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 31, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Massachusetts gambling commissioners are meeting Wednesday to discuss what sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn mean for his big casino project in the state, as officials from Nevada to Macau try to sort out what the allegations mean for his casino licenses around the world.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Emily Glazer (@EmilyGlazerWSJ) of The Wall Street Journal.

This segment aired on January 31, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news