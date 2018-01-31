Here & Now
Support the news
Allegations Against Wynn Threaten Casino Projects And Licenses03:37Play
Massachusetts gambling commissioners are meeting Wednesday to discuss what sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn mean for his big casino project in the state, as officials from Nevada to Macau try to sort out what the allegations mean for his casino licenses around the world.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Emily Glazer (@EmilyGlazerWSJ) of The Wall Street Journal.
This segment aired on January 31, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news