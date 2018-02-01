Support the news

February 01, 2018
Pop artist Prince was a known sports fan. (Chris O'Meara/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Minneapolis on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

For this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson explores the Minneapolis music scene with Andrea Swensson (@SlingshotAnnie), DJ and host of The Local Show on Minnesota Public Radio's The Current — plus some music to represent the two competing teams.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Wee Willie Walker, "There Goes My Used To Be"

Prince, "Uptown"

Dessa, "Fire Drills"

Sheer Mag, "Just Can't Get Enough"

The Modern Lovers, "Roadrunner"

This segment aired on February 1, 2018.

