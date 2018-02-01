Here & Now
Support the news
Former Intelligence Officer On Expected Release Of GOP Snooping Memo05:16Play
President Trump is expected to approve the public release of a memo written by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee that reportedly claims surveillance abuses by the FBI, as the bureau investigates possible Trump campaign collusion with Russians.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the implications with former career intelligence officer Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance), author of "The Plot to Hack America."
This segment aired on February 1, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news