Marijuana is now legal for recreational use in California, and some cities have announced they'll dismiss or expunge thousands of low-level marijuana offenses dating back to 1975.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon), who said in a statement his city is "once again taking the lead to undo the damage that this country's disastrous, failed drug war has had on our nation and on communities of color in particular."