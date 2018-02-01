Here & Now
Support the news
Venezuela Grapples With Medicine Shortage Amid Economic And Political Turmoil05:50Play
Venezuela's ongoing economic and political turmoil has led to a severe shortage of medicine. People are resorting to desperate measures to get their hands on drugs to treat cancer, hypertension, diabetes and deadly infections.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd learns more from Francisco Valencia, who leads the public health advocacy group Codevida.
This segment aired on February 1, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news