Here & Now
Support the news
Eagles Fan On His Way To Super Bowl Says Team Represents 'More Than Just Football'05:11Play
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are counting down the hours until the Super Bowl. Many, like Eagles super fan Nick Martino, are already in Minnesota or on their way for Sunday's game.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Martino, who's been posting tailgating pictures on his Instagram, about his plans.
This segment aired on February 2, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news