This week Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina and Democratic Rep. Bob Brady of Pennsylvania became the latest lawmakers to announce the end of their careers in Congress. It brought the number of representatives who are retiring or leaving their seats to run for another office to 49. Thirty-four of them are Republicans, leading some on the left to predict a blue wave in the midterm elections later this year.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses with Nathan Gonzales (@nathanlgonzales), editor and publisher of Inside Elections.