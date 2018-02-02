Here & Now
Trump Presidency A Warning Sign For American Democracy, Authors Say
More than a year after President Trump's inauguration, many of his supporters say his election was a huge victory for populism in America. But Harvard University professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt (@dziblatt) say Trump's presidency is a warning sign that American democracy is in trouble.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Levitsky and Ziblatt, authors of "How Democracies Die."
This segment aired on February 2, 2018.
