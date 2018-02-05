Support the news

The Scene In South Korea, Days Before The 2018 Winter Games Begin05:24
February 05, 2018
South Korean flags line a road bridge in the village of Girin-myeon, near the Inje Speedium resort complex where a delegation of North Korean cheerleaders attending the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games are due to stay, on Feb. 5, 2018. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The Winter Olympics begin this week in Pyeongchang, South Korea. An advance team of North Korean officials arrived Monday to prepare for the North's participation in the games.

Ahead of Friday's opening ceremony, Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Elise Hu (@elisewho), who's in Seoul.

This segment aired on February 5, 2018.

