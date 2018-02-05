Here & Now
The Winter Olympics begin this week in Pyeongchang, South Korea. An advance team of North Korean officials arrived Monday to prepare for the North's participation in the games.
Ahead of Friday's opening ceremony, Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Elise Hu (@elisewho), who's in Seoul.
This segment aired on February 5, 2018.
