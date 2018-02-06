Support the news

Democratic Memo Goes To White House; Lawmakers Debate Government Shutdown04:56
February 06, 2018
From left to right: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., head for a House Republican conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Feb. 6, 2018 in Washington. The committee voted unanimously Monday night to send a Democratic memo rebutting claims of bias in the Russia investigation FISA court application to the White House. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously to declassify a Democratic response to the Republican memo about alleged surveillance abuses memo released last Friday. It will now go to the White House for approval, as Congress debates funding the government.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) on this and other political stories.

This segment aired on February 6, 2018.

