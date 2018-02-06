Here & Now
Democratic Memo Goes To White House; Lawmakers Debate Government Shutdown04:56Play
The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously to declassify a Democratic response to the Republican memo about alleged surveillance abuses memo released last Friday. It will now go to the White House for approval, as Congress debates funding the government.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) on this and other political stories.
This segment aired on February 6, 2018.
