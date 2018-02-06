Here & Now
Support the news
The 'Revolving Door' Of Deportation: The Cost Of Trying To Cross Back07:29Play
You might think that when someone is deported from the U.S., it's a one-way trip. But most people are deported multiple times. Many are parents trying to get back to family left behind.
Reporter Liz Jones (@KUOWLiz) of KUOW looks at this "revolving door" of deportation and some of its costs — financially, and on a personal level. Her story takes place in Mexico City, where many deportees land and wonder what's next.
This segment aired on February 6, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news