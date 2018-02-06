Support the news

The 'Revolving Door' Of Deportation: The Cost Of Trying To Cross Back07:29
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 06, 2018
  • Liz Jones, KUOW
TwitterfacebookEmail
Gustavo Lavariega, a volunteer with Deportees United, talks with an official from Mexico's labor department as he waits for deportees to arrive on a flight from Texas. (Liz Jones/KUOW)MoreCloseclosemore
Gustavo Lavariega, a volunteer with Deportees United, talks with an official from Mexico's labor department as he waits for deportees to arrive on a flight from Texas. (Liz Jones/KUOW)

You might think that when someone is deported from the U.S., it's a one-way trip. But most people are deported multiple times. Many are parents trying to get back to family left behind.

Reporter Liz Jones (@KUOWLiz) of KUOW looks at this "revolving door" of deportation and some of its costs — financially, and on a personal level. Her story takes place in Mexico City, where many deportees land and wonder what's next.

This segment aired on February 6, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news