You might think that when someone is deported from the U.S., it's a one-way trip. But most people are deported multiple times. Many are parents trying to get back to family left behind.

Reporter Liz Jones (@KUOWLiz) of KUOW looks at this "revolving door" of deportation and some of its costs — financially, and on a personal level. Her story takes place in Mexico City, where many deportees land and wonder what's next.