The Philadelphia Eagles took the field on Sunday to rapper Meek Mill's 2012 song "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)." The team also blasted the song in the locker room after clinching the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

The Eagles have helped cement that song's status as an underdog's anthem, and for some it remains a song of protest against what they see as an unfair prison sentence for the Philadelphia rapper, who is currently in jail for violating the terms of his probation.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck), a reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer who has been covering the story.