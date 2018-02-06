Support the news

Philadelphia Eagles Show Solidarity With Hometown Rapper Meek Mill At Super Bowl03:16
February 06, 2018
Rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. A Philadelphia judge has sentenced rapper Mill to two to four years in state prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case. (Matt Rourke/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The Philadelphia Eagles took the field on Sunday to rapper Meek Mill's 2012 song "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)." The team also blasted the song in the locker room after clinching the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

The Eagles have helped cement that song's status as an underdog's anthem, and for some it remains a song of protest against what they see as an unfair prison sentence for the Philadelphia rapper, who is currently in jail for violating the terms of his probation.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck), a reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer who has been covering the story.

This segment aired on February 6, 2018.

