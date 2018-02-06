President Trump's immigration framework calls for eventual citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, funding for a border wall and crackdowns on legal and illegal immigration.

Alfonso Aguilar (@amigoaguilar), president of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss why he is backing Trump's proposal.

Interview Highlights

On President Trump's generalizations about immigrants and crime

"I don't love that narrative. I think the majority of immigrants are good, hardworking people who are contributing to our nation and are not involved in criminal activity. However, I understand, at the same time, the frustration from the president and many other Americans. There are undocumented immigrants — it's a small minority, but there are — involved in criminal activity, and when something like this happens it's very frustrating. What happens is that the left tends to totally underestimate when undocumented immigrants are involved in criminal activity. But you know what? If we really care about immigrants and about Dreamers, we have to forget about the narrative coming from left and right, and really look at the policy proposals and what can we do from a policy perspective to get something done that's good for the country and good for the Dreamers."

On the president's calls to restrict family-based immigration

"I don't love cuts in legal immigration. I want to keep legal immigration levels as they are right now, but I recognize we need to compromise. However, having said that, Democrats are trying to say that this is some sort of draconian law that would massively reduce legal immigration. First of all, these legal courts would take at least 15 years — in some visa categories, five decades — to materialize. And even when they fully materialize, our country would still be receiving hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants. This is not going back to the 1920s when we had those very restrictive laws, basically imposed a moratorium on immigration, but that's what Democrats are trying to say, and it seems to me that they're fabricating excuses not to engage in a conversation."