U.S. Begins Reducing Troop Numbers In Iraq After Declaration Of Victory Over ISIS05:45
February 06, 2018
In this Aug. 20, 2017 file photo, U.S. Army soldiers stands next to a guided-missile launcher, a few miles from the frontline, in the village of Abu Ghaddur, east of Tal Afar, Iraq. American troops have started to draw down from Iraq following Baghdad’s declaration of victory over the Islamic State group last year, according to western contractors at a U.S.-led coalition base in Iraq. (Balint Szlanko/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
American troops are starting to leave Iraq after U.S. officials say ISIS has been defeated there. The Associated Press reports that dozens of U.S. troops are being transferred from Iraq to Afghanistan.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron), executive editor at Defense One, who recently returned from a trip to Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria with U.S. military leaders.

This segment aired on February 6, 2018.

