U.S. Begins Reducing Troop Numbers In Iraq After Declaration Of Victory Over ISIS05:45Play
American troops are starting to leave Iraq after U.S. officials say ISIS has been defeated there. The Associated Press reports that dozens of U.S. troops are being transferred from Iraq to Afghanistan.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron), executive editor at Defense One, who recently returned from a trip to Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria with U.S. military leaders.
This segment aired on February 6, 2018.
