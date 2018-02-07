Here & Now
Support the news
Alabama AG On Why The State Is Suing OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma06:26Play
Alabama is the latest state to sue Purdue Pharma LP over the opioid crisis. Attorney General Steve Marshall alleges in a new lawsuit that the maker of OxyContin fueled a public health crisis with deceptive marketing practices.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall), the attorney general of Alabama.
Purdue Pharma declined Here & Now's request for an on-air interview and issued the following statement:
“We are deeply troubled by the opioid crisis and we are dedicated to being part of the solution. As a company grounded in science, we must balance patient access to FDA-approved medicines, while working collaboratively to solve this public health challenge. Although our products account for approximately 2% of the total opioid prescriptions, as a company, we’ve distributed the CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain, developed the first FDA-approved opioid medication with abuse-deterrent properties and partnered with law enforcement to ensure access to naloxone. We vigorously deny these allegations and look forward to the opportunity to present our defense.”
This segment aired on February 7, 2018.
Related:
- More Than 200 Opioid Lawsuits Set To Head To Settlement Or Trial
- Ohio Takes Drug Companies To Court Over Opioids
- Cherokee Nation Sues Wal-Mart, CVS, Walgreens Over Tribal Opioid Crisis
- CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo: 'Many Open Questions' About Republican Health Care Plan
- Washington Town Sues OxyContin Maker, Claiming It Failed To Stop Illegal Sales
Support the news