Support the news

Alabama AG On Why The State Is Suing OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma06:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 07, 2018 Updated Feb 07, 2018 12:25 PM
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this photo taken Feb. 9, 2017, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sits for a portrait in Montgomery, Ala. (Brynn Anderson/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this photo taken Feb. 9, 2017, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sits for a portrait in Montgomery, Ala. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Alabama is the latest state to sue Purdue Pharma LP over the opioid crisis. Attorney General Steve Marshall alleges in a new lawsuit that the maker of OxyContin fueled a public health crisis with deceptive marketing practices.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall), the attorney general of Alabama.

Purdue Pharma declined Here & Now's request for an on-air interview and issued the following statement:

“We are deeply troubled by the opioid crisis and we are dedicated to being part of the solution. As a company grounded in science, we must balance patient access to FDA-approved medicines, while working collaboratively to solve this public health challenge. Although our products account for approximately 2% of the total opioid prescriptions, as a company, we’ve distributed the CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain, developed the first FDA-approved opioid medication with abuse-deterrent properties and partnered with law enforcement to ensure access to naloxone. We vigorously deny these allegations and look forward to the opportunity to present our defense.”

This segment aired on February 7, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news