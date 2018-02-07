Alabama is the latest state to sue Purdue Pharma LP over the opioid crisis. Attorney General Steve Marshall alleges in a new lawsuit that the maker of OxyContin fueled a public health crisis with deceptive marketing practices.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall), the attorney general of Alabama.

Purdue Pharma declined Here & Now's request for an on-air interview and issued the following statement: