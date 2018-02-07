Support the news

DJ Sessions: Fresh Funk For A Good Day
February 07, 2018
Kali Uchis performs on Camp Stage during day two of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on Nov. 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Mike Windle/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe (@TravisHolcombe), who shares his latest favorite funk-infused songs from artists including Ty Segall, Kali Uchis, and Superorganism.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Superorganism, "Everybody Wants to Be Famous"

Sidney Gish, "Not But For You, Bunny"

The Shacks, "Follow Me"

Ty Segall, "Every 1's A Winner"

Kali Uchis, "After The Storm" (ft. Bootsy Collins and Tyler, the Creator)

This segment aired on February 7, 2018.

