Support the news

Pacific Northwest's King Tides Serve As Crystal Ball For Future Of Sea Level Rise04:21
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 07, 2018
  • Eilís O’Neill, EarthFix
TwitterfacebookEmail

Across the Pacific Northwest, the sea's already at the doorstep of homes, businesses, infrastructure and habitats, and climatologists warn that the problem's only going to get worse as sea levels continue to rise. During winter months, extra high tides offer a glimpse of what might be at risk.

EarthFix's Eilís O’Neill (@eilis_oneill) visited vulnerable communities in Oregon and Washington and has our report.

This segment aired on February 7, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news