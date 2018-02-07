Here & Now
Pacific Northwest's King Tides Serve As Crystal Ball For Future Of Sea Level Rise04:21Play
Across the Pacific Northwest, the sea's already at the doorstep of homes, businesses, infrastructure and habitats, and climatologists warn that the problem's only going to get worse as sea levels continue to rise. During winter months, extra high tides offer a glimpse of what might be at risk.
EarthFix's Eilís O’Neill (@eilis_oneill) visited vulnerable communities in Oregon and Washington and has our report.
This segment aired on February 7, 2018.
