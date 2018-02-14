Here & Now
Housing prices have made Denver the second least affordable city in the country for teachers. Based on average salaries, only about 1 percent of teachers there can afford to buy a home. But an innovative pilot program may help turn that around.
Colorado Public Radio education reporter Jenny Brundin (@CPRBrundin) has the story.
This segment aired on February 14, 2018.
